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RealRedElephants: Europe Completely BANS the Moderna Vaccine for Young People...[09.10.2021]
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30 views • October 10, 2021
- Due to HIGH RISK of Heart Inflammation...
NOTE: NOT true, the Satanist in Denmark are STILL pushing the wax, now for kids 2-6 years old...
Proof: "Kim Osbøl: 3000 Subs - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
"What is freedom of expression? Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist." - Salman...
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https://tv.gab.com/channel/realredelephants/view/europe-completely-bans-the-moderna-vaccine-615fda1b380c8a9e03cad7cd
NOTE: NOT true, the Satanist in Denmark are STILL pushing the wax, now for kids 2-6 years old...
Proof: "Kim Osbøl: 3000 Subs - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
"What is freedom of expression? Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist." - Salman...
FOLLOW ME ON ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS
LIVE SHOW: https://trovo.live/vincentjames Telegram: https://t.me/RealVincentJames ?? Gab: http://bit.ly/2S3Fkrz Bitchute-Videos: http://bit.ly/2Wh1B5R ??Rumble: https://bit.ly/3awJG5E ??Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RealRedElephants Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RealVincentJames ?? Instagram: https://bit.ly/3iQnILL Minds: http://bit.ly/2G16yKr
SEND PACKAGES / LETTERS:
PO Box 2791 24001 CALLE DE LA MAGDALENA LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92654
Support on our website: https://www.dailyveracity.com/support/
CashApp: https://cash.app/$TheRedElephants
Monthly Subscription to Exclusive Segments and Articles
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/vincent-james
Get Emergency Food Supply with 25 yr shelf-life: http://www.preparewithvincent.com ? Water Filter: http://www.waterwithvincent.com
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realredelephants/view/europe-completely-bans-the-moderna-vaccine-615fda1b380c8a9e03cad7cd
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