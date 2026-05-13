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"The ONLY Drunk in This Room": Kash Patel EXPOSES Senator’s $7,000 Bar Tab
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FBI Director Kash Patel just gave a masterclass in how to handle a political hit job. After Senator Chris Van Hollen tried to smear Patel with "unverified" reports of excessive drinking and being unreachable by his security detail, Kash didn't just deny it—he brought the receipts.

In this explosive testimony, Patel flips the table, accusing Van Hollen of running up a $7,000 bar bill on the campaign dime and "slinging margaritas" in El Salvador with a convicted criminal while on the taxpayer's watch. It was a brutal reversal that left the "Maryland Man" speechless and the "Suicidal Empathy" crowd in total shock.

We’re breaking down:

  • The Reversal: How Kash Patel used Van Hollen’s own FEC filings to expose the $7,128 "Lobby Bar" tab.

  • The El Salvador Hoax: The truth behind "Margarita-gate" and Van Hollen's trip to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

  • The "Alcohol Test" Challenge: Why Patel offered to take any test the Senator was willing to take.

  • The Death of Credibility: Why "reports" from the media don't stand up to cold, hard facts in a Senate hearing.

Is this the end of the "Smear Campaign" against Kash Patel? Or is the establishment just getting started?

#KashPatel #ChrisVanHollen #SenateHearing #FBIDirector #MargaritaGate #PoliticalTakedown #CommonSense #Accountability #TrumpPlaybook #SenateDrama

Keywords
political double standardskash patel chris van hollen senatekash patel drinking allegationschris van hollen bar tab7000 bar bill senatormargarita-gate el salvadorkash patel vs van hollenfbi director senate testimony may 2026kilmar abrego garcia van hollenkash patel destroys senatorkash patel reverse cardsenate appropriations hearing 2026van hollen drunk accusationkash patel receiptstrump playbook kash patelpolitical schadenfreudemaryland senator reversal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy