Interview of a Resident of Homeless Encampment in Tacoma WA

For a bit of background concerning this, there is a homeless encampment in Tacoma that has been in this spot for some time. A few days ago, the city paper ran an article saying they would have to leave the camp by June 13, 2023. Less than a week from the day the articles were run. They claim it's due to citizen complaints. The problem is, there are no other places for the people staying there to move to, nowhere. Two days is nowhere near enough time. I went there to check the place out and figure out what the residents' next move would be.

The official owner of the property is Steele Street Holdings, LLC. They are working with the city to clear out this camp. The phone number on cityoftacoma.org is on their website (253) 591-5252

I am a person who knows what it feels like to be homeless, sleeping in shelters, myself.