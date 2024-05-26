Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad, a survivor of breast cancer, is in another fight for her life after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia. This is her message to Syria before she begins treatment.

She was born and raised in London to Syrian parents. Married to al-Assad since 2000. In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had since recovered.



Our thoughts and du'a are with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, his family and all of Bilad al-Sham in this difficult moment. But Lady Asma helped Syria prevail over Zion and its Takfiri Goy Golem... She will prevail over the leukemia too. 🇸🇾 ❤️ 🤲

