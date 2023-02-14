Media blackout after Ohio train derailment causes deadly toxic waste cloud

On February 3, a train carrying over 20 different hazardous chemicals in 150 cars derailed in the village of East Palestine, Ohio. The train crew had apparently ignored warnings that their wheels were literally melting. The train crashed into a diesel storage facility, igniting a huge fire. Efforts to quell the fire were unsuccessful, prompting a desperate and dangerous plan. National Guard troops used thermite to melt a hole in the remaining cars, allowing the chemicals within to drain safely into a ditch so that the train could be removed, allowing repair work to begin on the railway.

A slight (huge) problem with this plan: the train was carrying, among other things, vinyl chloride. Uncured vinyl chloride is one of the most toxic and carcinogenic substances known to man, and exposure can cause fatal cancer that can kill in as little as two weeks. In an effort to prevent the vinyl chloride from reaching the water table, the National Guard deliberately ignited it, causing a toxic cloud to form over the village and surrounding areas. Once the fumes fell, it caused widespread death of livestock, fish, and reports of burning sensations in those exposed to it. Other chemicals in the train that ended up in the cloud included hydrogen chloride, benzene residues, and phosgene, which was used for chemical warfare in the First World War. These chemicals have since settled, and, as evidenced by the dead fish, reached the water table anyway.

Since the catastrophe there has been a near total media blackout, with journalists even being arrested for attempting to cover the story. Satellite imagery, which does not show the rather large heat signature of a train burning for several days, suggests that efforts are being made to cover up the extent of the disaster.

