Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Astrology & Beyond the Presidential Election - Neptune into Aries
channel image
FruitCakeAstrologer
41 Subscribers
Shop now
95 views
Published 15 hours ago

What does Astrology have to say about how the USA will be doing--AFTER the 2024 Presidential Elections? Will the USA still be standing? Facing problems? Or rise like the Phoenix?

Using the Neptune ingress into Aries, we'll take a snapshot look about 11-12 months into the future, around March 30th 2025, for the USA and partially, for the world.

#astrology #prediction #fruitcakeastrologer #2025

LINKS:

Revelations, by Xavier Ayral

https://www.amazon.com/Revelations-Xavier-Reyes-Ayral/dp/1649790988/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1


Hyperinflation - Adapt2030 - David Dubyne

https://rumble.com/v4rdrlt-hyperinflation-signs-beginning-in-america-12.html


https://rumble.com/v4rer56-signs-that-hyperinflation-is-beginning-in-america-22.html


Brighteon Affiliate Link


https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/


TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer


Website: https://AstroSvs.com

Keywords
astrologyusaelectionspredictionbeyondfruitcakeastrologerspring2025

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket