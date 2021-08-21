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The Laws and the Feasts
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30 views • August 21, 2021
There is much confusion about the different kinds of law that God gave to Israel in the old testament. Many believe that the ten commandments, God's moral law, came to an end when Jesus was crucified. Some believe that Christians today have an obligation to observe the annual feasts of the Jewish ceremonial system. Is this what the Bible really teaches? Are the ten commandment still binding on humanity? Should Christians be observing the Jewish feast days? What came to an end at the cross? In this study we examine the different kinds of law given to Israel, and their purpose. We examine the significance of the seven annual Jewish feasts and see how these relate to the gospel and to Christians, as spiritual Israel, today.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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