UK MP Andrew Bridgen on Excess Death Reports

Two studies that have come to light recently, including one in BMJ Public Health highlighting more than three million excess deaths across 47 Western World countries between 2020 and 2022, and a pre-print from a team at Oxford University showing a 20% higher rate of all-cause unplanned hospitalizations in children after their first COVID injection versus un-injected children.
