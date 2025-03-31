CANADIAN HACKER AUBREY COTTLE CLAIMS HE HACKED GIVESENDGO 🇨🇦🚚🏦 AND DOXXED THE CANADIAN TRUCKERS❗

#truckers #canada

#canada #truckers

Source: / 1494024066503946241

Freedom Convoy

Ottawa

Freedom

Tyranny

Liberty

Kirtaner





Transcript:





0:02

yes i docked the truckers i did it it

0:04

was me

0:05

i hacked gifts and go baby

0:08

and i do it again

0:15

i do it a hundred times

0:18

i did it i did it

0:21

come at me what are you gonna do

0:23

what are you gonna do to me huh

0:32

i hacked epic hosting i hacked parlor i

0:35

hacked gab

0:38

i act true social i hacked go gifts and

0:42

go i don't care





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdlnwdE4vIU





Thumbnail: https://nationalfile.com/tag/aubrey-cottle/





