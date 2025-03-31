CANADIAN HACKER AUBREY COTTLE CLAIMS HE HACKED GIVESENDGO 🇨🇦🚚🏦 AND DOXXED THE CANADIAN TRUCKERS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#truckers #canada
#canada #truckers
Freedom Convoy
Ottawa
Freedom
Tyranny
Liberty
Kirtaner
Transcript:
0:02
yes i docked the truckers i did it it
0:04
was me
0:05
i hacked gifts and go baby
0:08
and i do it again
0:15
i do it a hundred times
0:18
i did it i did it
0:21
come at me what are you gonna do
0:23
what are you gonna do to me huh
0:32
i hacked epic hosting i hacked parlor i
0:35
hacked gab
0:38
i act true social i hacked go gifts and
0:42
go i don't care
