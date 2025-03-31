BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CANADIAN HACKER AUBREY COTTLE CLAIMS HE HACKED GIVESENDGO 🇨🇦🚚🏦 AND DOXXED THE CANADIAN TRUCKERS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
108 views • 4 weeks ago

#truckers #canada

#canada #truckers

Source: / 1494024066503946241

Freedom Convoy

Ottawa

Freedom

Tyranny

Liberty

Kirtaner


Transcript:


0:02

yes i docked the truckers i did it it

0:04

was me

0:05

i hacked gifts and go baby

0:08

and i do it again

0:15

i do it a hundred times

0:18

i did it i did it

0:21

come at me what are you gonna do

0:23

what are you gonna do to me huh

0:32

i hacked epic hosting i hacked parlor i

0:35

hacked gab

0:38

i act true social i hacked go gifts and

0:42

go i don't care


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdlnwdE4vIU


Thumbnail: https://nationalfile.com/tag/aubrey-cottle/


https://www.vice.com/en/article/givesendgo-hacker-aubrey-cottle-freedom-convoy/


https://www.foxnews.com/us/alleged-canadian-hacker-2021-theft-texas-gop-givesendgo-user-data-custody-doj


https://www.dailydot.com/debug/aubrey-kirtaner-cottle-arrested-texas-gop-anonymous/


https://www.yahoo.com/news/anonymous-hacker-group-co-founder-210604127.html


https://tnc.news/2022/02/17/self-described-cyber-terrorist-takes-credit-for-illegal-givesendgo-data-breach/


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/385828/famous-cyberterrorist-goes-on-tiktok-to-take-credit-for-givesendgo-hack/


https://www.toronto99.com/2025/03/29/man-that-hacked-freedom-convoy-donors-arrested-faces-5-years-in-jail/


https://thepoliticalinsider.com/here-is-the-hacker-who-claims-to-have-stolen-the-canadian-freedom-convoys-donor-information/


https://www.visiontimes.com/2022/02/21/who-is-aubrey-cottle-the-man-claiming-credit-for-the-givesendgo-hack.html


https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-21-cyberterrorist-hacked-givesendgo-publicized-names-of-donors.html


https://www.massnews.com/cyberterrorist-boasts-about-hacking-freedom-convoy-fundraiser-analysis/

Keywords
doxxingaubrey cottlemulti pronged attackgivesendgocanadian truckerskirtaner
