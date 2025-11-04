China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning condemns Trump’s threat to send US troops to Nigeria & escalations in the Caribbean

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning condemns Trump’s threat to send U.S. troops to Nigeria and escalations in the Caribbean:

China opposes the use or threat of force in international relations… We oppose actions that undermine peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean...We firmly support the Nigerian government in leading its people on a development path suited to its national conditions.

Beijing warns Washington to stop destabilizing Latin America and weaponizing law enforcement under the guise of anti-narcotics ops.