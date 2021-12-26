⁣T'was the night before reset [Shane's Custom Edit]

T'was the night before Reset,

And that Villainous Klaus

And ushered in the great Culling.



Oh, What a Louse

Event 201, Their intentions laid bare.

To Conquer the world,

And poison the Air.



A Frenzied control of the weather had led,

To a bio collapse, The dying, the Dead.



A world in bondage,

Whose resources they sap.

Those capricious elite

Who live in the lab.



Skies of haze, grids and swirls,

An aerial patter,

Earth in mercurial rags.

A global mat hatter.



Using toxins for decades,

they plundered their cash.

Then burrowed below,

To horde up their stash.



Such minions of Evil,

They'll keep up this show,

They have no traffic worth reason,

Or Reap what you Sow.



The media lackies,

Have made it quite clear,

These parasites puppets,

Are merchants of fear.



Poison soil and air,

Has made everything sick,

So to hide their misdeeds,

When they have got a new stich.



“Covid” they called it,

Pandemics’ the game,

Humanity's death Nell,

Our free spirits to tame.



From masking to lockdowns,

All manner of submissions,

No business, no income,

without their permission.



Then it drug on and on,

And oh what a haul,

For corporate purveyors,

While we took the fall.



Along came Big Pharma,

Extorting nations to buy,

All of their pseudo elixir,

No choice, just COMPLY.



These billionaire bandits,

Reaping profits boku

In the last marketplace,

All our lands, me and you.



They are paving the way,

To remain bulletproof,

The road to enslavement,

Aired flat, goes POOF.



To keep things afloat,

While their hustle abounds,

They need all our bodies,

For medical rounds.



They’ve hijacked our healthcare,

Cause all else is kaput.

The last vested interest,

save the ground underfoot.



Yes they'll have that too,

They are still making tracks,

As they ruin our bodies,

For bucks, with their vax.



Complete usurpation,

The great many and weary,

The few that are awake,

were just a little bit scary.



The petty tyrants,

Building camps as they go,

To quell the dissenters,

They deploy, Gestapo.



These weasel enforcers,

sustain unrest and grief,

pernicious colluders,

set loose, in the fief.



Is there no stopping them now?

Its so Machiavelli ,

How many lives will be lost,

If we don’t cry, "WHOA NELLY"



Those horseman those four,

Their arrival so stealth

Its a ware for the world,

And the hour, is near twelfth



Its time to get ready,

Pray, your spirit be led,

To prepare for what’s coming,

Did you hear what i said?



BE on sycophants where the enemy lurks,

behind that thin veil,

evil lives in the murk,



Unleashed on the world.

Until danger is imposed

all heavenly hosts,

bring this age to a close.



i bid you take comfort

in Paul’s Ephesian’s epistle,

Put on all that armor,

to confront the abysmal.



And never forget,

That Jesus wins this great fight.

And in your faith, ride it out,

With out lord god, in his might.