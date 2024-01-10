Create New Account
Globalism Unhinged
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

What you’re hearing is a primal scream from a dying regime.

The globalists are losing power every day on a rising tide of populism and nationalism worldwide.

It’s going to get nastier now.

They are at the ramparts.

They won’t go down easy — or play by the rules.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3305: The Globalist Grip Weakens (10 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v468sr6-episode-3305-the-globalist-grip-weakens.html

Keywords
