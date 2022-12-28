2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 86

EVERYONE MUST HEAR THIS MESSAGE - PLEASE SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE!

This week's podcast is a must watch. We have a special guest joining us, Christie Hutcherson. Christie is the CEO and Founder of Women Fighting for America LLC (WFFA). Christie is dedicated to defend America from its founding roots. She’s been fighting on the border for over 2 years bringing truth around the national security threat while exposing the activity of the cartels, protecting the lives of those being trafficked and bringing awareness to the fentanyl crisis. Christie is dedicated to being a voice of truth for the American people to save the soul of our Nation.

Christie has been to the border several times and it working tirelessly to help the women and children that are being trafficked, abused and worse. She tells the story to other media outlets will not tell.