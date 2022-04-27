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Top 7 Causes of the Coming Food Shortages in America
JD Rucker
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53 views • April 27, 2022
Secure your food today before prices make it cost-prohibitive: https://noqreport.com/mps

Once again, I won't be talking about Johnny Depp or the NBA Playoffs. With so many existential threats facing our nation and the people today, it seems every episode of The Midnight Sentinel lately has been about major issues. And while I long for the days when I could talk about limiting government or cutting taxes, we are faced with too many issues that are far more pressing.

Among those pressing issues is the food shortages that seem destined to hit Americans very soon. Unlike some of the other issues invariably tied to The Great Reset and the globalist elites' plan to subjugate us all, food shortages are being largely downplayed compared to the massive threat they pose to the vast majority of Americans. This is why I've talked about them pretty much non-stop for weeks.

As I detailed in yesterday's show, there are seven reasons to believe food shortages in America are inevitable. Or, to be more accurate, there are seven causes that are all coming together as the "perfect storm" to try to take us out. On today's show, I went into detail about what all these seven things mean and why I believe it's all part of a plan.
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foodrussiapodcasteconomyfood shortageschinajoe bidenukraineethanoltop storyledethe midnight sentinel
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