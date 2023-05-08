More Mass Shootings and More Freemason Calling Cards

The latest mass shooting in a suburb of Dallas, Texas includes the narrative that the 33 year old shooter was a neo-Nazi and a white supremacist and had mental illness. The narrative that the CIA write in releasing these shooting hoaxes and manchurian candidate driven false flags is getting a little too predictive. The vaccinated and now mind controlled sheeple just take these shootings and believe everything that they are being shoveled with. Unbelievable.

