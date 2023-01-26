Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The First Lady is a Man - Country Music Song about TRANNY Michelle Obama
445 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 19 hours ago |

Written, Produced, Recorded by the Two Witnesses: Peter Romanus on vocals, Mary Romanus on Guitar

Why are We releasing this video NOW?  As the deep state PREPARE for Us to reach the Global STAGE - they are beginning to launch their "DAMAGE CONTROL" contingency plans - like THIS propaganda piece:

Newsweek Magazine:  'Michelle Obama Is Really a Man': The Wildest MAGA Conspiracy Yet

Need more PROOF?  IRREFUTABLE PROOF that Michelle Obama IS A MAN 24/7

The majority of americans currently believe that michael obama, really IS a tranny! Here, see the survey for yourself:

https://twitter.com/w_terrence/status/1618108535157714945

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
white housetestimonyhomosexualmichelle obamatransgenderbarackthe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesthe first lady is a manbarry and michael

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket