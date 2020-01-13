The David Knight Show (13Jan20 Full Show)

Topics. Full transcript below* Facebook glitch exposes Greta as UN astroturf…UN Climate-bureaucrat in India set up her Facebook account & has been putting up content (along with her failed-actor father).* Chicago alderman proposes a tax on childbirth, a “conception license” and “toddler escrow” & laments he can’t do it because we’re not a communist country — yet* Conservative women’s group objects to Burger King ad that says “damn good” but ignores the potential hormone damage to boys from the Impossible Burger Whopper that has an estrogen level 18 MILLION times higher than the beef it replaced* What does a failing Democrat do to appeal to the grassroots party mob? Like Beto, who embraced gun confiscation, Elizabeth Warren floats prohibition on private homes, vehicles and electricity generation to get support* Private property & homeownership are now the target of progressive prohibitionists, UCLA urban planners wants to take your home* Global elite want you to be their slaves & sharecroppers — forever renting & owning nothing. From Google’s “Sidewalk Labs”, to Toyota’s “Woven City” to Elon Musk’s fascination with UBI (Universal Basic Income)* MagPul Industries & NRA hand out 1,000 magazines w 30 round capacity in VA as Democrats try to make it a felony (and prohibit shooting ranges)* Bloomberg thinks he will turn Texas “blue”. He’s already spent $200M before the first primary. You won’t believe how that compares to the total spent in previous elections* Iran protests over “liars” who tried to cover up accidental shoot down of commercial plane — but when will AMERICANS call out the US govt for lying & covering up the accidental shoot down of TWA Flight 800 in 1996?Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!