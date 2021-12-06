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[VF] Quarantyrannie et Effondrement du système selon Ernst Wolff
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1 view • December 06, 2021
Les « Quarantaines tyranniques »
« Le Coronavirus domine les médias. La vie normale s'est arrêtée. Mais aujourd'hui plus que jamais, il est crucial de se demander : pourquoi ? Le Coronavirus pourrait-il être le bouc émissaire tout désigné pour masquer un potentiel mécanisme de démolition contrôlée du système financier mondial déjà malmené ? Une conversation avec Ernst Wolff (expert financier, journaliste et auteur) et Alex Quint. »
Source de la vidéo :
https://archive.org/details/quarantirannie-et-effondrement-du-systeme-selon-ernst-wolff
Source vidéo avec sous-titrage en anglais
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LYjOEib9iI&;t=5s
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« Le Coronavirus domine les médias. La vie normale s'est arrêtée. Mais aujourd'hui plus que jamais, il est crucial de se demander : pourquoi ? Le Coronavirus pourrait-il être le bouc émissaire tout désigné pour masquer un potentiel mécanisme de démolition contrôlée du système financier mondial déjà malmené ? Une conversation avec Ernst Wolff (expert financier, journaliste et auteur) et Alex Quint. »
Source de la vidéo :
https://archive.org/details/quarantirannie-et-effondrement-du-systeme-selon-ernst-wolff
Source vidéo avec sous-titrage en anglais
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LYjOEib9iI&;t=5s
===============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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