Fake-Meteorite Strike Coming Soon - Tell It Everyday..Chelyabinsk To Greenland 'Citykiller' PSYOP

November 2020 vid; source: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/11/fake-meteorite-strike-coming-soon-they.html

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⁣compare: NASA Simulates 'City-Killer' Meteorite Hit CA 10-25-16 - Says Will Happen - But Undetectable 'Because Of The Sun'

"Describing the scenario as a ‘not if – but when, NASA recently simulated what would happen if a 300 to 800ft asteroid* approached Los Angeles with an 100% chance of impact.

‘It’s not a matter of if – but when – we will deal with such a situation,’ said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington...The simulation took place in El Segundo, California on October 25 – and looked at how emergency planners would respond to the scenario."

http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2016/11/nasa-simulates-asteroid-strike-on-major.html