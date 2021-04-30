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Warrant Issued For Canadian Pastor, Queensland No Travel After Injection And More Government...
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100 views • April 30, 2021
Canada has gone crazy! They will seek to use force on yet another pastor that will not submit to their will! They will begin to use the military to build up the casedemic once again and we know what will come next. Meanwhile in Queensland the premier is telling people that even after their injection they will not be travelling! Everyone need to wake up and see this is not going away until we all make it go away!
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
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Article Links:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/calgary-arrest-warrant-pastor-coronavirus
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/canadian-armed-forces-sending-personnel-to-nova-scotia-1.6003799
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/annastacia-palaszczuk-admits-you-cant-go-abroad-even-after-vaccine/ar-BB1fPSQe?ocid=mailsignout&;li=AAgfLCP
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-florida-legislature-passes-bill-banning-vaccine-passports/
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Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/calgary-arrest-warrant-pastor-coronavirus
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/canadian-armed-forces-sending-personnel-to-nova-scotia-1.6003799
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/annastacia-palaszczuk-admits-you-cant-go-abroad-even-after-vaccine/ar-BB1fPSQe?ocid=mailsignout&;li=AAgfLCP
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-florida-legislature-passes-bill-banning-vaccine-passports/
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