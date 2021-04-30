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Warrant Issued For Canadian Pastor, Queensland No Travel After Injection And More Government...
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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100 views • April 30, 2021
Canada has gone crazy! They will seek to use force on yet another pastor that will not submit to their will! They will begin to use the military to build up the casedemic once again and we know what will come next. Meanwhile in Queensland the premier is telling people that even after their injection they will not be travelling! Everyone need to wake up and see this is not going away until we all make it go away!

Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!

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Article Links:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/calgary-arrest-warrant-pastor-coronavirus

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/canadian-armed-forces-sending-personnel-to-nova-scotia-1.6003799

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/annastacia-palaszczuk-admits-you-cant-go-abroad-even-after-vaccine/ar-BB1fPSQe?ocid=mailsignout&;li=AAgfLCP

https://nationalfile.com/breaking-florida-legislature-passes-bill-banning-vaccine-passports/

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