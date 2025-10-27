Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 27, 2025 - Censored.news gets another major upgrade, plus Russia unveils a shocking new weapon

- New Technology and Studio Move Update (0:11)

- Breaking News and Political Analysis (1:26)

- AI and Data Gathering Techniques (4:09)

- AI-Generated News and Podcasts (9:19)

- Interviews and AI-Generated Content (15:33)

- Negative Cognition and Medical AI (29:41)

- Impact of AI on Jobs and Economy (49:06)

- Russia's New Weapon System (49:26)

- China's Electronic Warfare Capabilities (1:00:18)

- Ukraine and Russia's Military Advancements (1:03:37)

- Health and Wellness with AI (1:15:41)

- Trump Administration Announcements and Gold Market Analysis (1:24:48)

- Imports of Gold and Silver and the Genius Act (1:26:32)

- Stable Coins and USA Tether (1:28:24)

- Coordinated Efforts and Market Manipulation (1:31:24)

- Impact of AI and Job Replacement (1:39:52)

- China's Strategic Moves and Rare Earths (1:52:14)

- The Role of Gold and Silver in the New Monetary System (2:07:20)

- The Future of Manufacturing and Economic Stability (2:10:54)

- The Impact of Government Policies on the Economy (2:20:41)

- The Role of Gold and Silver in Addressing Economic Challenges (2:21:03)





