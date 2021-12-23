BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Truckers Send a Message: California Are You Listening?
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
916 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • December 23, 2021
Posted Dec 17, 2021 Johnny773 "TRUCK DRIVERS PROTEST GOING TO COLORADO AFTER ROGEL AGUILERA-MEDEROS 110 YEAR PRISON SENTENCE?"
Folks, this video should wake up some people. While the driver of this accident involving a semi may have well been in violation of some laws, let’s review some basic facts:

He was a new driver, with no experience driving in the mountains of Colorado.
The equipment was apparently not up to the safety requirements.
The training was insufficient for the areas he was asked to drive in.

I have been there, done that with new drivers. One has to make sure that the drivers have at least 3-4 months OTR (Over the Road) experience with a veteran driver to make sure they can handle the roads like those in Colorado.
This driver was given a sentence far more severe than child rapists, mass murderers, and ANTIFA terrorists who gravely injured people, but of course because this poor guy represents the anti-Buffett over the road driver, he must be severely punished. Enjoy your winter without fresh food Colorado, because if this catches on, y’all will be somewhat hungry come January.
Here’s the video which demonstrates what happens when an individual state decides to make an example of some poor bastard and the reaction indeed justifies what is happening now:
Never, ever, discount the blue collar truck driver’s ability to shut down a state’s economy. California, are you taking notes or shall the Marxists that run your state just allow the fresh fruits and vegetables to rot in the fields of Salinas this winter?
source: https://johngaltfla.com/economics/truckers-send-a-message-california-are-you-listening/
Keywords
boycottbidencoloradoeconomicstruckingtrucker portests
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy