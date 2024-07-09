BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Plague of SELF EXALTED internet Prophecy Teachers
End the global reset
End the global reset
78 views • 10 months ago

I made this video to show more about all of the teachers on the internet claiming to be speaking the authoritative word of the Bible. We are to look for the wolves and sheep's clothing and I'm not pointing this at everyone. but most teachers on the internet have the wrong motives and are hiding their self-exalted pride that they themselves created. We would have no part of pride. We are to come out of that through the works of the cross and not to stay in an attitude of self-exaltation. and this is rampant all over the internet

for questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]

for further study of developing ourself in the king Immanuel You can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

