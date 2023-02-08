Flashback: Blueprints Found At The Cemex Child Rape Camp

Notebooks left behind at the child rape camp on Cemex property in Tucson, Arizona contained blueprints for an underground church, house designs for an underground bunker, concealment ideas, coding, music notes, phone numbers, email addresses, elaborate designs of board ships, floating garbage, diagrams, book lists & more.
Keep up with VOP on Telegram
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.