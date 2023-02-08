Create New Account
Flashback: Blueprints Found At The Cemex Child Rape Camp
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 15 hours ago |

Notebooks left behind at the child rape camp on Cemex property in Tucson, Arizona contained blueprints for an  underground church, house designs for an underground bunker, concealment ideas, coding, music notes, phone numbers, email addresses, elaborate designs of board ships, floating garbage, diagrams, book lists & more.

Keep up with VOP on Telegram 

https://t.me/borderwarsaz





Keywords
child traffickingflashbacknotebookcrimes against childrenunderground tunnelsblueprintstucson arizonacemex child rape campgovernment funded sanctuary corridor

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
