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Shake that bobotie
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51 views • January 11, 2021
Let's make some tasty and easy bobotie from South Africa. It's a baked meat gratin with spices and custard. Super filling and perfect when it's cold outside.
What you'll need to make bobotie is :
- oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 finely chopped garlic cloves
- 1 tsp of fresh chopped ginger
- 1 tsbp of ground turmeric
- 1 tsbp of ground cumin
-1 tsbp of ground curry powder
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- 1lb of ground beef
- salt & pepper
- 1 cup of liquid cream
- 2 eggs
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What you'll need to make bobotie is :
- oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 finely chopped garlic cloves
- 1 tsp of fresh chopped ginger
- 1 tsbp of ground turmeric
- 1 tsbp of ground cumin
-1 tsbp of ground curry powder
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- 1lb of ground beef
- salt & pepper
- 1 cup of liquid cream
- 2 eggs
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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