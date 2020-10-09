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Tucker Carlson October 9, 2020
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83 views • October 10, 2020
For the record, I don’t believe in extraterrestrial UFOs from outer space. I tend to agree more with John Judge that these are high-tech, man-made sophisticated military aircraft; and the government wants to deflect attention away from these super-secret aircraft by making us believe it’s “visitors from outer space,” rather than military aircraft.
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