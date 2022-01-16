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A STAGGERING VARIATION IN THE TOXICITY OF THE 'VACCINES' IS REVEALED WHEN MATCHING THE BATCH NUMBERS
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255 views • January 16, 2022
A STAGGERING VARIATION IN THE TOXICITY OF THE 'VACCINES' IS REVEALED WHEN MATCHING THE BATCH NUMBERS
The cause of the severe reactions and deaths from the vaccines, is due to a limited number of the vaccines being highly toxic. It is not due to individual responses to the drugs.
This video involves examining a spreadsheet downloaded from the VAERS database.
80% of batches produced only 1 or 2 side effects.
20% produces multiple side effects.
1 in 200 batches produce a devastating number of side effects and death.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQFxIVsOOJd7/
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
The cause of the severe reactions and deaths from the vaccines, is due to a limited number of the vaccines being highly toxic. It is not due to individual responses to the drugs.
This video involves examining a spreadsheet downloaded from the VAERS database.
80% of batches produced only 1 or 2 side effects.
20% produces multiple side effects.
1 in 200 batches produce a devastating number of side effects and death.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQFxIVsOOJd7/
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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