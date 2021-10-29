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Learn the Stories of the People Pushing Back Against the Present Day Medical Tyranny Authoritarian Takeover
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220 views • October 29, 2021
Attorney Leigh Dundas of http://leighdundas.com/ and Dr. Duke Pesta of https://freedomproject.com/ join guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyshow.com on The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight against medical tyranny and how the people can take action.
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