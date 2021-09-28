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Five in Ten 9/29/21: Pfizermectin
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35 views • September 28, 2021
Pfizer this week announced trials on a new drug to prevent COVID. The drug is described as a “protease inhibitor antiviral therapy”—just like the cheap, widely available drug Ivermectin.
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5) Supply chain issues driving up consumer prices; 4) Pfizer testing COVID vaccine on 5-11 year olds; 3) Progressives replace “women” in English language with “birthing persons” and “bodies with vaginas”; 2) Psychic Uri Geller claims he saw “breathing” UFO at secret US base; 1) Drug users at UK music festival making wildlife high.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv
5) Supply chain issues driving up consumer prices; 4) Pfizer testing COVID vaccine on 5-11 year olds; 3) Progressives replace “women” in English language with “birthing persons” and “bodies with vaginas”; 2) Psychic Uri Geller claims he saw “breathing” UFO at secret US base; 1) Drug users at UK music festival making wildlife high.
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