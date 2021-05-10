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The Phony Amnesty Debate
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12 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, discusses what's really at stake--and what Congress won't speak of--in the amnesty debate.
First posted to YouTube on July 19, 2013. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Sources:
http://www.people-press.org/2012/06/04/section-2-demographics-and-american-values/
http://pewhispanic.org/files/reports/15.pdf
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2012/04/04/when-labels-dont-fit-hispanics-and-their-views-of-identity/
http://stateofthemedia.org/2011/hispanic-media-fairing-better-than-the-mainstream-media/
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2012/04/04/when-labels-dont-fit-hispanics-and-their-views-of-identity/
http://nces.ed.gov/nationsreportcard/pubs/main2008/2009479.asp
http://nces.ed.gov/pubsearch/pubsinfo.asp?pubid=2009064
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2013/05/the-fiscal-cost-of-unlawful-immigrants-and-amnesty%20to-the-us-taxpayer
http://www.cis.org/ZogbyPoll-EffectsOfAmnesty
First posted to YouTube on July 19, 2013. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Sources:
http://www.people-press.org/2012/06/04/section-2-demographics-and-american-values/
http://pewhispanic.org/files/reports/15.pdf
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2012/04/04/when-labels-dont-fit-hispanics-and-their-views-of-identity/
http://stateofthemedia.org/2011/hispanic-media-fairing-better-than-the-mainstream-media/
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2012/04/04/when-labels-dont-fit-hispanics-and-their-views-of-identity/
http://nces.ed.gov/nationsreportcard/pubs/main2008/2009479.asp
http://nces.ed.gov/pubsearch/pubsinfo.asp?pubid=2009064
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2013/05/the-fiscal-cost-of-unlawful-immigrants-and-amnesty%20to-the-us-taxpayer
http://www.cis.org/ZogbyPoll-EffectsOfAmnesty
Keywords
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