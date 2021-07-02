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INDIAN BAR ASSOCIATION SUES WHO “SCIENTIST” OVER IVERMECTIN CENSORSHIP THAT KILLED
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50 views • July 02, 2021
Bureaucrats, politicians and corporations like Google (censoring all information about Ivermectin on YouTube) have blood on their hands. Will they be held accountable? It may begin in India.
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