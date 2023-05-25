Create New Account
Actor Jim Caviezel's most compassionate, patriotic and soul searching interview ever on War Room
Published a day ago

A real patriotic and God loving American pouring his heart out on this most soul searching interview. Dropping massive truth bombs fearlessly and passionately on the par with The Passion of the Christ.Link to "Sound of Freedom trailer + highlight of Jim Caviezel's bombshell interviews"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MH8K0HKKRhlS/

