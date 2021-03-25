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What Could be Worse Than Death?
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30 views • March 25, 2021
Welcome to The Berean Call podcast. I’m T.A. McMahon, TBC’s Executive Director. We’re currently re-airing a discussion I had with Dave Hunt in 2003 featuring his book, Countdown to the Second Coming. This program begins with my listing the significant events that the Bible addresses that have taken place throughout the history of the world, as well as the final events that are to come. Dave explains that the 1,000-year reign of Jesus Christ on this earth is often misunderstood as the ultimate Kingdom of God. It is not. He also explains that what takes place as Jesus reigns in absolute righteousness demonstrates the incorrigible heart of perhaps millions who rebel against Him under the leadership of Satan. That’s followed by the new heavens and new earth and the Great White Throne Judgment. All those who have rejected Christ’s payment for sin will pay the eternal penalty for their own sins. Those topics and more are just ahead.
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
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