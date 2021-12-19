© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drugi intervju Kamalpreeta Singha z dr. Carrie Madej (ZDA) s slovenskimi podnapisi
Follow
0
Share
Report
147 views • December 19, 2021
Teme:
1. Transhumanizem
2. Magneti, ki se držijo telesa.
3. Spike protein/virusno izločanje
4. 5G
5. Bog genoma
6. Depopulacijska agenda evgenike
7. Abortirane celične linije
8. 48 tednov do avtoimune reakcije
9. Zombi apokalipsa
10. Vakcinacijski potni listi
11. Vprašanja o 'cepivih'
Viri:
Kamalpreet Singh's Second Interview with Dr. Carrie Madej Risking her Life Again
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHWDylN9Njc0/
First published at 22:30 UTC on June 19th, 2021.
https://carriemadej.com/
1. Transhumanizem
2. Magneti, ki se držijo telesa.
3. Spike protein/virusno izločanje
4. 5G
5. Bog genoma
6. Depopulacijska agenda evgenike
7. Abortirane celične linije
8. 48 tednov do avtoimune reakcije
9. Zombi apokalipsa
10. Vakcinacijski potni listi
11. Vprašanja o 'cepivih'
Viri:
Kamalpreet Singh's Second Interview with Dr. Carrie Madej Risking her Life Again
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHWDylN9Njc0/
First published at 22:30 UTC on June 19th, 2021.
https://carriemadej.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.