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W.H.O. DOCTOR: “STOP USING LOCKDOWNS”
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88 views • October 20, 2020
W.H.O. DOCTOR: “STOP USING LOCKDOWNS”
W.H.O.’s special envoy on #COVID19, Dr. David Nabarro, sent shockwaves across the globe after repeating the same warning from countless other medical, legal and economic professionals, including The Great Barrington Declaration, by calling for an end to the use of lockdowns as a primary way to curb a pandemic, and reminding us all of the sobering reality lockdowns bring with them.
#Lockdown #Poverty #DrNabarro #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #EndLockdowns #Health #WHO
W.H.O.’s special envoy on #COVID19, Dr. David Nabarro, sent shockwaves across the globe after repeating the same warning from countless other medical, legal and economic professionals, including The Great Barrington Declaration, by calling for an end to the use of lockdowns as a primary way to curb a pandemic, and reminding us all of the sobering reality lockdowns bring with them.
#Lockdown #Poverty #DrNabarro #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #EndLockdowns #Health #WHO
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