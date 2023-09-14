Create New Account
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH442 I have to warn you
BGMCTV
Published 15 hours ago

Prophecy, Politics, Religion, Straight truth...The Sledgehammer Show

TOPIC: SH442 I HAVE TO WARN YOU

WWW.THESLEDGEHAMMERSHOW.COM

Wednesdays @ 7:30PM ET on

www.yeshuatube.org

PROPHECY. We are living in a time like no other in history, but fortunately for us God wrote it down all in His prophecies what would happen next on the “SledgeHammer” show.

Find out what prophecies came true this week…“ripped straight from the headlines” Verily I say unto you, the only way to rightly understand prophecy is…from a Messianic Hebrew roots perspective. For without the roots the tree is dead.

Stayed tuned for the prophecy news headline show “The Remnant’s call…The Sledgehammer show” www.Thesledgehammershow.com


We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.


If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV


Our main website is www.bgmctv.org


