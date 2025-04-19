BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
El Salvador should NOT be your Plan B country, here's why!
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
61 views • 1 week ago

Is El Salvador Your Plan B? It Should Be Your Plan A! 🇸🇻🚀

If you’re considering El Salvador as your Plan B, then you need to watch this video! Seven months ago, my family and I left Canada, packed up everything—including 3 kids, 3 cats, and a shipping container—and moved to El Salvador. Now that we’ve settled in, I’m sharing the truth about life here: the good, the bad, and the unexpected.

🔥 In this video, I cover:

 ✅ How we and our kids are adapting to a tropical lifestyle

 ✅ The real cost of living in El Salvador (full breakdown!)

 ✅ The people, culture, and safety—is El Salvador really dangerous?

 ✅ Why Canadians & Americans are moving here (and staying!)

 ✅ Business & investment opportunities for expats

 ✅ Bukele’s impact on the country and what it means for the future

 ✅ The Western world vs. El Salvador—which one truly values freedom?

El Salvador is NOT a Plan B country—it’s a Plan A country for anyone who wants safety, opportunity, and a better quality of life. If you’re wondering if you should make the move, this video is for you!

📌 Have questions? Drop them in the comments! I love connecting with fellow expats, travelers, and anyone curious about life in El Salvador.

🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and HIT THE BELL for more updates on expat life in El Salvador!

🔥 Support our fundraiser for the local school’s parking lot! 🔥

 🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking

 🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available

If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars

#ElSalvador #PlanA #LivingInElSalvador #ExpatLife #LeavingCanada #CostOfLiving #Freedom #ElSalvadorSafety #Bukele #ElSalvadorEconomy #MovingAbroad #CanadianExpat

💬 Thinking about relocating? Let’s talk!

📌 Follow Our Journey:

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected] Salvador!


Keywords
el salvadorel salvador bitcoinnayib bukeleel salvador economymoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorel salvador expat communitylife in el salvadorcost of living in el salvadorel salvador lifestyleel salvador safetyrelocating to el salvadorel salvador travelel salvador educationel salvador expat lifeel salvador plan ael salvador freedomel salvador crimeel salvador success storyel salvador immigrationleaving the westplan b countrybukele el salvadorel salvador cost of living 2025
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:34The People and the Culture

03:00The Cost of Living

6:14How to get a Drivers License

08:09How to Register a Car

12:26The Food

15:11Safety and Security

18:56Adjusting the the Language

23:15Infrastructure and Utilities

25:44Reflecting on the Journey



