El Salvador should NOT be your Plan B country, here's why!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is El Salvador Your Plan B? It Should Be Your Plan A! 🇸🇻🚀
If you’re considering El Salvador as your Plan B, then you need to watch this video! Seven months ago, my family and I left Canada, packed up everything—including 3 kids, 3 cats, and a shipping container—and moved to El Salvador. Now that we’ve settled in, I’m sharing the truth about life here: the good, the bad, and the unexpected.
🔥 In this video, I cover:
✅ How we and our kids are adapting to a tropical lifestyle
✅ The real cost of living in El Salvador (full breakdown!)
✅ The people, culture, and safety—is El Salvador really dangerous?
✅ Why Canadians & Americans are moving here (and staying!)
✅ Business & investment opportunities for expats
✅ Bukele’s impact on the country and what it means for the future
✅ The Western world vs. El Salvador—which one truly values freedom?
El Salvador is NOT a Plan B country—it’s a Plan A country for anyone who wants safety, opportunity, and a better quality of life. If you’re wondering if you should make the move, this video is for you!
📌 Have questions? Drop them in the comments! I love connecting with fellow expats, travelers, and anyone curious about life in El Salvador.
🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and HIT THE BELL for more updates on expat life in El Salvador!
🔥 Support our fundraiser for the local school’s parking lot! 🔥
🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking
🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available
If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use
https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars
#ElSalvador #PlanA #LivingInElSalvador #ExpatLife #LeavingCanada #CostOfLiving #Freedom #ElSalvadorSafety #Bukele #ElSalvadorEconomy #MovingAbroad #CanadianExpat
💬 Thinking about relocating? Let’s talk!
📌 Follow Our Journey:
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected] Salvador!
00:00Introduction
00:34The People and the Culture
03:00The Cost of Living
6:14How to get a Drivers License
08:09How to Register a Car
12:26The Food
15:11Safety and Security
18:56Adjusting the the Language
23:15Infrastructure and Utilities
25:44Reflecting on the Journey