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May Day Alert! Warfare Prayers - Attn: Christians - Pray tonight - May Day ritual disruption!
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113 views • May 02, 2022
These prayers work - pray them, speak them aloud in agreement (Matt 18-20) together with other Christian brothers and sisters (at least two Christians together), most importantly at the time when evil people are doing their rituals, when there are full moons and HOLY-Days (Holidays). One puts a thousand to flight, two puts ten thousand to flight, etc.. We pray against the evil spirits that are in people - but we don't pray against people (we don't war in the flesh, but in the spirit). Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/Warfare_Prayers.html for read-along WARFARE PRAYERS and more info!
1st Sam 12:23 - It's a sin not to pray.
1st Sam 12:23 - It's a sin not to pray.
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