Dr. Peter McCullough’s 5 most important truths about COVID-19 on Wed Aug 4, 2021.

Dr. McCullough is a practicing internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist in Dallas Texas.



Dr. McCullough is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. He has a Masters in Public Health in Epidemiology. Dr. McCullough is an internationally recognized authority on the evaluation of medical evidence concerning contemporary issues in medicine and has published widely with more than 1000 publications and 500 citations in the National Library of Medicine. He has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published the first guidance for the medical treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. And, he has published a widely read OPED series on COVID-19 in TheHill.



Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection”



He has 47 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis.