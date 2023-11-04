Create New Account
Typical Morning Breakfast in the Gaza Strip Lately - While Watching Massive Rocket Fire by IDF - Nov 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Typical morning breakfast in the Gaza Strip

Civilians, just in case, eat on the street, while simultaneously watching the massive rocket fire from the IDF.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

