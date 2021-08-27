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Top Scientists Confirm: Covid-19 Is A Globalist Bioweapon Designed To Take Down The West – FULL SHOW 8/26/21
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450 views • August 27, 2021
If the free world has any hope of defeating the Great Rest takeover, we must fully awaken to its agenda and realize we are in a war for our survival! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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