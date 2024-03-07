Carnivore Reacts, Bill Gates- ‘M&Ms Healthier VS MEAT’ Study

HomeSteadHow





Mar 2, 2024





Carnivore reacts to Bill Gate's and his new study which claims M&Ms and chips and cereal are healthier than meat!





🌐 Learn More & Contribute: [GoFundMe](https://www.gofundme.com/f/carnivore-...)

🌐 Visit our official site: [Carnivore Diet Movie](https://healinghumanity.movie/)





Don't Miss Out! Elevate Your Carnivore Journey NOW!** 🔥

Unlock Exclusive Updates, Behind-the-Scenes Content, Documentary Updates and more—all FREE! Join our Carnivore Army today: [Carnivore Army Signup](https://news.healinghumanity.movie/) 🍖

---

🎬 *Carnivore Diet Documentary—Be Part of the Revolution!*





We're crafting a ground-breaking documentary, revealing the transformative power of the carnivore diet. Follow real people for a year, including those battling obesity, diabetes, and arthritis. This is a project for the people, by the people—and we need YOU!





🌐 Learn More & Contribute: [GoFundMe](https://www.gofundme.com/f/carnivore-...)

🌐 Visit our official site: [Carnivore Diet Movie](https://healinghumanity.movie/)





Cancer Action Plan- 1 Million Signatures!

https://healinghumanity.movie/cancer/





👕 *Wear Your Carnivore Pride! Support the Cause!*





Grab our exclusive Compassionate Carnivore T-shirts and Merch to fuel our documentary mission!





🛒Carnivore T-Shirts Merch and More Shop

https://healinghumanity.movie/merch/

👑 *Level Up Your Carnivore Experience—Become a Channel Member!*





Get VIP perks, insider access, and actively support the creation of our Carnivore Diet Documentary!





👉 [Become a Member]( / @homesteadhow ) 👈





Join us on this game-changing journey, revolutionizing what you thought you knew about diet and health! 🚀





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHW1bUbvBZM



