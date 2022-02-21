Eileen GU not only earns the people’s blood money under the CCP’s dictatorship, but also enjoys the democracy and freedom of the US

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I don’t believe that she doesn’t know about the evil CCP for so long in the USA. There is only one reason. She only wants money and she is shameless. And her mother is a red guard of the CCP so that she has been brainwashed for long time. Because she has already abandoned the USA that raised her. We don’t care how great she is in the Communist China, but please keep them in the communist China forever.