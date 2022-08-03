BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS IS WHAT REAL RACISM LOOKS LIKE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
33 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
123 views • August 03, 2022

The side that is actually for racism ingeniously implemented a strategy where they convolute the truth until their lies become indistinguishable from reality. This causes confusion and in the chaos they drive their agenda forward with you on their side when they are your enemy. They will go so far as to change definitions of words right in front of you and have the audacity to claim that, either it is not what they are doing or, the change is for the greater good. The end result is they win and you lose. Which was the goal all along of course. It is clear from their actions that they covet victory beyond anything else. If you were against the last guy because they convinced you he was a racist, then by that same criteria you shouldn’t have voted for the new guy. And if you did, then I question your integrity. Are you really against racism or are you just against who they tell you to be against regardless of what is fact? Here is the truth the left and the Demolition Party spend hundreds of millions of dollars trying to convince you otherwise; America is not a racist country. It hasn’t’ been a racist country for decades. It is not a country that was made exclusively for white people to prosper - that’s ridiculous. And if in spite of the historical and statistical data you still believe this country was created solely for white people, then I promise you our Constitution is the only righteous solution. What isn’t a solution, however, is implementing overt discriminatory and systemically racist policies against white people believing it will somehow balance the scales. Ironically this is the same rationale white supremacist movements used yesterday to perpetrate the very same offenses you claim are being inflicted on minorities today. Any attempt to justify combating evil with evil just results in creating more evil. Trying to squeeze good from evil is like trying to squeeze water from a rock - trust me you’ll always be thirsty. Also, America is not systemically racist, today, with the exception of affirmative action. And there are only two things keeping us from achieving the greatness that would be assured by our Constitution; and those two things are: the breakdown of the the nuclear family and the disease of socialism that has infected every major government institution instigated by nefarious elites believing it will solidify their rightful place as our all-powerful overseers. 


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THIS-IS-WHAT-REAL-RACISM-LOOKS-LIKE-e1m25ot

Keywords
racismdemocratsbiden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Mike Adams
The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

Mike Adams
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy