Met Gala 2025: “Superfine” Theme Explained — A Tribute to Black Style & Tailoring
Description:
The Met Gala 2025 delivered elegance, culture, and powerful storytelling with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” This year’s fashion celebration honored the legacy of Black dandyism and the art of personalized tailoring. From Lewis Hamilton’s stunning silk tailcoat to Rihanna’s surprise appearance, watch as we break down the meaning behind the theme, the dress code “Tailored for You,” and the standout red carpet moments you need to see.
