Trending: Ep43: Epstein Redactions, UK Iranian Crackdown, Zelenskyy Writes to Trump, & Gaza Plan

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Rich look at the trending stories of the day.





- Epstein client list will have 'national security' redactions.





- UK Government demands people affiliated with Iran register that, or face jail.





- Zelenskyy writes to Trump saying he is willing to negotiate peace.





- Israel's 'Hell Plan' for Gaza including cutting off electricity, water and supplies.

Come and join the revolution with us at Ickonic, your gateway to alternative media, ground-breaking stories, and unique insights.

•





• New Content Daily

• Feature-Length Documentaries

• Exclusive Original Series

Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans