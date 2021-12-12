BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Celtic Trio and Choir deliver Magical version of O Holy Night
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
76 views • December 12, 2021
Made up of soprano, violinist, and harpist, Affinití first started out when Barry and violinist Mary McCague met at the Sligo Feis Cheoil and began to discuss the possibility of teaming up to use their classical training for a new Celtic act. "The harp being part of it was to try and make it a little more Irish and to make it a little bit different because there's an awful lot of piano and voice going around. We thought it would be nice to have the violin and harp together," Barry continued. "It just took off and we did so many different things in terms of repertoire. We started off kind of doing Celtic classical music and then we did a bit of rock and pop and then we kind of realized we could make everything sound a little Celtic no matter what."

irishcentral.com/culture/entertainment/celtic-affiniti-o-holy-night
capitoltheatre.org/events/detail.html?calendarid=137
shazam.com/track/299710322/o-holy-night
journalofmusic.com/file/celtic-trio-and-choir-deliver-magical-version-o-holy-night-oholynight-celtic-irish

stevequayle.com had the link to this song posted to his site. Beautiful singing!
Keywords
holynightceltic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy