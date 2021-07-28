End Times Productions: People Should Have Listened to Him in 1953 [27.07.2021]

Note: And how doea the Satanist exercise their sick WitchCraft magic ?Something I have said, written and documented for years, here one example from 1989 and there are many more ...'Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]'This man tried to warn us in 1953, too bad no one listened.I found the very old sermon from 1953 from an unknown speaker, i thought the message was extremely relevant for today so i decided to share it with you all. If you know who this man is, please put his name in the comments below and i will pin it!The audio quality was extremely bad to start, almost unusable. This was the best I could do after trying every type of audio trick in the book. Sorry I couldn't clean it up more!'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'- Romans 13:13-14'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'- II Timothy 3:1-5'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their Pharmacia'- Rev 18:2330,515 Views jul 27, 2021End Times Productions434K subscribers