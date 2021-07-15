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Violent Protests Erupt In France Over Vaccine Mandate
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299 views • July 15, 2021
At least the French are standing up, but we need direct action against the Cabal! Getting out in the street is just going to see people die! We need to be more covert, just like the Illuminati are! Actions that they don't know are going on! Police and Army are geared up for this, but we are not! Shocking that those we pay for with our taxes - polic and army are prepared to act on behalf of the cabal! They should act on our behalf to take down the cabal!
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