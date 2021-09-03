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The AMAZING SECRET Behind the Taliban’s WIN!
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10 views • September 03, 2021
Posted 3September2021 Dr. Steve Turley:
High Fertility rates gave the Taliban it's advantage. the average in Afghanistan is 18 vs 38 for the US and 40 in Briton. Fall of the Globalist Political Order is falling.
High Fertility rates gave the Taliban it's advantage. the average in Afghanistan is 18 vs 38 for the US and 40 in Briton. Fall of the Globalist Political Order is falling.
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